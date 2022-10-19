Sen. Hawley urges Biden to declare federal emergency following radioactive contamination reports at Jana Elementary School

Jana Elementary School to close, students will begin virtual learning after radioactive waste...
Jana Elementary School to close, students will begin virtual learning after radioactive waste found
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - U.S. Senator Josh Hawley sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Wednesday following the closure of Jana Elementary School in Florissant after radioactive waste was found.

“I call on you to declare a federal emergency and immediately authorize federal relief,” Hawley said in the letter. “The federal government bears ultimate responsibility for this situation, and it is your administration’s obligation to remedy it.”

The Hazelwood School District decided to close the facility after chemical testing showed radioactive contamination found in dust in classrooms, the kitchen, the library and the HVAC system. More contamination was found outside on the surface of a playground and ballfields.

“The parents, children, and residents of this area have waited years for the federal government to complete its cleanup. Now their school is contaminated. They deserve immediate relief. You should act without delay to declare a federal emergency and authorize federal assistance,” Hawley said in the letter.

Hawley said if immediate cleanup isn’t feasible, then the federal government should provide the needed funds to rebuild the school at a different site.

“The federal government should never subject children in this country to radioactive contamination in their schools. And parents and other residents of the area should not have to wait any longer for cleanup and relief. The Army Corps has been “cleaning up” the contamination site for at least two decades,” Hawley wrote. “Enough is enough. I ask you to act without delay.”

Officials with the Army Corp of Engineers said they are going to do further testing both up and down stream along Coldwater Creek to the Missouri River.

