Person seriously injured in I-270 hit-and-run; MSHP looking for driver

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was seriously injured in a hit-and-run on Interstate 270 late Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the person was struck in the southbound lanes of I-270 just north of Gravois Road before 6 p.m. Tuesday. The car driver who hit the person continued southbound on the interstate and didn’t stop.

Evidence on the scene shows the car is a passenger white Audi car and has damage to its passenger side headlight and is missing the passenger side mirror.

Witnesses told officers the driver is a white female.

If you know anything about this incident, you’re asked to call Highway Patrol at 636-300-2800.

