Near 70 Degrees By Tomorrow

First Alert Forecast
Cool Today, A Warmer Weekend
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Weather Discussion: Still cool through this evening but a touch warmer than last evening.

Tomorrow will see a big warmup with highs near 70. And even warmer air arrives this weekend with highs near 80 both days. We’ll also stay mostly sunny and dry through this stretch.

Looking ahead toward next week, our next cold front arrives sometime Monday with rain chances both Monday and Tuesday. The timing of the rain and the cold front is not certain.

7 Day Forecast
