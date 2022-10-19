Metro East flood victims can apply in person at Missouri FEMA locations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Metro East residents impacted by July’s historic flooding can now apply for federal assistance in Missouri.

Following July’s historic flooding in the St. Louis region, the Federal Emergency Management Agency opened up several sites in Missouri to assist St. Louis City, County and St. Charles residents.

Ten weeks following the flooding, the federal government approved FEMA individual assistance for St. Clair County in Illinois. The federal government approved funding for Missouri just under two weeks following the flooding.

Currently, three FEMA in-person centers are open in St. Louis. They’re located at Rankin Technical College, the Urban League Empowerment Center and University City Recreation Center.

According to officials, individuals affected can qualify for up to $40,000 in grant money for personal property and $200,000 for structural home damage.

Residents and business owners can also apply for low-interest loans through Small Business Administration.

Metro East leaders anticipate two in-person FEMA centers opening up soon in Illinois.

