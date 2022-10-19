Man shot and injured in St. Charles hotel parking lot

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and injured in a St. Charles hotel parking lot.

Police say the man was shot multiple times in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn near 5th Street in St. Charles City around 1:30 Wednesday morning.

The man is in his 40s and was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say this is an isolated incident and believe the suspect ran away. They told News 4 there is no danger to the public.

