Man hit in face with gun during robbery in downtown St. Louis

By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was hit in the face with a gun during a robbery in downtown St. Louis.

The victim told police he was robbed at gunpoint after getting off the MetroLink at 8th and Clark around 11 p.m. Tuesday. The 38-year-old said he was hit in the face with a gun during the crime. The suspect then reportedly rode off on a bicycle.

The injured man was taken to the hospital with an eye injury. Police have not disclosed what was taken from the victim during the robbery.

