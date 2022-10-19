Man hit in face with gun during robbery in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was hit in the face with a gun during a robbery in downtown St. Louis.

The victim told police he was robbed at gunpoint after getting off the MetroLink at 8th and Clark around 11 p.m. Tuesday. The 38-year-old said he was hit in the face with a gun during the crime. The suspect then reportedly rode off on a bicycle.

The injured man was taken to the hospital with an eye injury. Police have not disclosed what was taken from the victim during the robbery.

