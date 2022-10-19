Man dies in St. Louis crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died in a Tuesday crash in St. Louis.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened near the intersection of Page Boulevard and Hamilton Avenue just before 12:30 p.m.

Police said a 2013 Kia Sportage was going eastbound on Page when it struck a 2011 Hyundai Sonata on the driver’s side. The Hyundai was going northbound on Hamilton and entered the intersection. Both cars went across the westbound lanes of Page and then the Kia struck a Buick Rendezvous, which was parked and unoccupied. The Buick rolled backward and hit a fourth car, a Ford Explorer.

The driver and passenger of the Kia were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police identified him as 41-year-old Corey Brooks.

