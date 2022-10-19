Get To Know Paul Lange!

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Residence: Quincy, Illinois

Background in 500 words or less:

Born in Baltimore Maryland in 1955 Grew up in Woodlawn Maryland Moved to Adams County in 1974 Graduated from Quincy University in 1991 with BS in Management Information Systems. Ran for Illinois Representative 96 District in 1994 & 1996 Worked as Commodity Broker 1996 to 2022(D&S) Commodities

Top Issues (500 words or less):

Voting rights for all citizens. In light of what happened on January 6th 2021, it is important that voting is accessible, open, transparent, and includes everyone’s vote. Support measures such as the John Lewis voter rights act. Trump supporters want to end our Democracy. Representative Mary Miller voted against certifying President Biden’s election.

Republicans want to mandate what happens to woman in regards to their bodies, healthcare and their lives. I believe every woman has the right to choose their own destiny. Mary Miller my opponent believes in government mandates to rule women with.

Economies should be an opportunity for people to build a life for themselves, their families, and their communities. I believe in projects which create jobs today and opportunities for tomorrow. I support the infrastructure and jobs act while my Opponent voted against it.

Inflation is a problem for many people. There are multiple reasons it occurs. Global warming is one cause. I support measures such as the Inflation Reduction Act which begins to address climate problems. Mary Miller voted against it.

The Social Security Trust funds are being depleted according to the Trustees. Republicans talk about eliminating Social Security, privatizing it, lowering benefits, or raising eligibility ages. I am against those measures. I support raising or reapplying the payroll tax cap from $147,000 to a higher level. Social Security has made our Country and economy stronger since the 1930s.

We need a strong defense to secure our place in the world.

Do you support an individual’s right to access abortion? Yes

Do you support federal legislation protecting the right to same sex marriage? Yes

Do you agree with the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade? No

Do you support President Biden’s student debt relief? [No Answer]

Was the 2020 Presidential Election Fair? Yes

Do you support voter ID laws? Yes

Do you support the legalization of marijuana? Yes

Does law enforcement need more funding than it receives currently? No

Do you support a path for young immigrants brought to the United States as Children? Yes

Would you support refugees moving to your state/community? Yes

