Get To Know Henry Martin!

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Residence: Kansas City, Missouri

Background in 500 words or less:

Born in Minnesota, raised in Missouri, I graduated from Jefferson City High School, Lincoln University (Bachelor and Masters), and Walden University (Education Specialist). I spent four years in the United States Army and two in the Missouri National guard. I was in Germany when the Berlin wall came down and in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. I have been an educator for the past 23 years serving in the classroom, as an administrator, as a coach and a MSHSAA referee. I am a father of 4 and a grandfather to 5.

Top Issues (500 words or less):

Healthcare, because no American family should lose all that they have worked for due to the onset of a major illness or injury and every person deserves access to care.

Justice, because the words equal justice under the law needs to be more than just words we say but words with action to hold everyone accountable regardless of access to means or power.

Preservation of our democracy as we all stood by and watched as our Capitol building was assaulted in a failed attempt at overturning our election. We have a responsibility to expand our electorate so that we can truly hear the voice of the people for action.

Do you support an individual’s right to access abortion? Yes

Do you support federal legislation protecting the right to same sex marriage? Yes

Do you agree with the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade? No

Do you support President Biden’s student debt relief? Yes

Was the 2020 Presidential Election Fair? Yes

Do you support voter ID laws? Yes

Do you support the legalization of marijuana? Yes

Does law enforcement need more funding than it receives currently? No

Do you support a path for young immigrants brought to the United States as Children? Yes

Would you support refugees moving to your state/community? Yes

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.