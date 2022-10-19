Get To Know Bill Slantz!

Party Affiliation: Libertarian

Residence: Saint Charles, MO

I believe in a limited government. Individuals should be free to make choices for themselves and accept responsibility for the choices they make. The Libertarian way approaches politics based on the principle of self-ownership — no group, government nor individual should be allowed to dictate or direct the life of any other group, government or individual.

I believe the government has only three essential functions. First and foremost, protecting our personal security and the nation’s defense against foreign military aggression is a proper constitutional power and burden of the federal government. NOTHING ELSE!

Do you support an individual’s right to access abortion? No

Do you support federal legislation protecting the right to same sex marriage? Yes

Do you agree with the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade? Yes

Do you support President Biden’s student debt relief? No

Was the 2020 Presidential Election Fair? Yes

Do you support voter ID laws? Yes

Do you support the legalization of marijuana? Yes

Does law enforcement need more funding than it receives currently? No

Do you support a path for young immigrants brought to the United States as Children? Yes

Would you support refugees moving to your state/community? Yes

