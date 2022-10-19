Get To Know Bill Redpath!

Party Affiliation: Libertarian

Residence: West Dundee, IL

Background in 500 words or less:

A Libertarian Party member since 1984, I am the Illinois Libertarian nominee for US Senate. I am a former Chairman of the Libertarian National Committee (LNC), having served two terms in that position from 2006 to 2010. I served on the LNC from 1989 to 1993, and again from 2003 to 2020.

I am one of 16 inductees into the Libertarian Party’s Hall of Liberty, having been inducted in 2016 with former US Representative Ron Paul.

I have run for office as a Libertarian candidate seven times before; specifically, for the Virginia House of Delegates (1993), the Virginia Senate (1998), Governor (2001), U.S. Senate (2008), US House, Tenth District of Virginia (2010 & 2014) and US House, Sixth District of Illinois (2020).

I am perhaps best known within the Libertarian Party for my work on ballot access. I served as Chairman of the Libertarian Party Ballot Access Committee from 1990 to 1997 and am currently the LP’s National Ballot Access Coordinator. In 1992 and 1996, the Libertarian Party presidential ticket was on the ballot everywhere in the United States. This marked the first time that a “minor” political party placed its presidential ticket on the ballot in all states in successive presidential elections. Since I became involved with national LP ballot access in 1990, the Libertarian Party has placed a presidential ticket on the ballot in all 50 states and DC in five of eight presidential elections.

I moved to Illinois in 2019 and live in West Dundee. Born and raised in Findlay, Ohio, I received my BA in Economics and Political Science from Indiana University and my MBA from the Booth School of Business at The University of Chicago.

I am the Managing Director of the Chicago office of Summit Ridge Group, LLC, a financial consulting and valuation firm specializing in the satellite, telecom and media sectors. Prior to joining that firm, I was a Vice President of BIA Advisory Services, LLC in Chantilly, VA, a Senior Financial Analyst with NBC in New York, an Internal Auditor with ABC in New York, Assistant Financial Manager of WISH-TV in Indianapolis and on the audit staff of Arthur Andersen & Co. in Cincinnati.

I am a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), with an active CPA license in Illinois, and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). I have earned the Certificate in Investment Performance Measurement (CIPM) designation from the CFA Institute. I am also an Accredited Senior Appraiser in Business Valuation in the American Society of Appraisers and hold the Accredited in Business Valuation (ABV) designation from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. I serve as Treasurer of Citizens in Charge and Citizens in Charge Foundation, which promote citizen initiatives and referenda, and FairVote Illinois, an electoral reform organization. I served as Treasurer of FairVote, a national electoral reform organization, from 1995 to 2020.

I live with my fiancee, Julie Fox, former three time Libertarian candidate for Comptroller of Illinois.

Top Issues (500 words or less):

#1: The General Accountability Office states that the US is on a path to a Debt/GDP ratio of 400% within 75 years. We have got to reform entitlements. I favor the Cato Institute’s “6.2% Solution” for Social Security, which would allow people under 55 to opt out of Social Security and invest their employee FICA taxes in private, inheritable investment accounts, in exchange for waiving their future Social Security payments. With Medicare, people should be able to opt out without losing their Social Security benefits. Medicare should change to an insurance supplement program, with cash payments to enrollees instead of medical providers. This will incentivize seniors to be better consumers of medical services. Payments could be increased for poorer and sicker patients. Medicaid should be changed to a federal block grant program and phased out over ten years, allowing the states time to fully assume responsibility for this program. We need to get back to a place where if you can afford to pay for something, you do.

#2: Cut other federal government spending. The Departments of Education and Housing & Urban Development should be eliminated, as should all corporate welfare and farm subsidies. As many as possible proper functions of government should be devolved to state and local governments.

#3: Greatly simplify the tax system by scrapping the entire Internal Revenue Code and replacing it with the Hall-Rabushka Flat Tax, which would greatly lower tax rates (to probably 19% on business and personal incomes) in exchange for eliminating nearly all deductions and tax credits. It would end all double taxation of various forms of income by not taxing investment income and eliminating estate and gift taxes. This would incentivize people to work, save and invest, which is badly needed in our economy.

#4: Free trade: The US should unilaterally end trade restrictions and tariffs to improve the standard of living for US consumers and to set an example by bolstering free trade around the world. Free trade, not protectionism, maximizes prosperity at home and is also important to the cause of international peace.

#5: Immigration: I think we should open, but regulated, immigration into the US. If someone does not have a serious communicable disease, does not have a criminal background, or cannot be reasonably deemed a security threat, they should be able to immigrate to the US, with a reasonable path toward citizenship, although that is not as important as work visas. There should be no welfare benefits for immigrants.

#6: End the Federal War on Drugs. This remains the best policy to reduce violence in our society. With the 21st Amendment, federal alcohol prohibition ended, the per capita murder rate decreased for ten consecutive years, and states started to regulate alcohol. That should be the model for handling drugs.

#7: Election System: I favor Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) for both single winner and multiwinner elections. I support the Fair Representation Act, which would mandate multimember districts for the US House, where possible, with candidates elected using RCV.

Do you support an individual’s right to access abortion? Yes

Do you support federal legislation protecting the right to same sex marriage? Yes

Do you agree with the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade? Yes

Do you support President Biden’s student debt relief? No

Was the 2020 Presidential Election Fair? Yes

Do you support voter ID laws? Yes

Do you support the legalization of marijuana? Yes

Does law enforcement need more funding than it receives currently? No

Do you support a path for young immigrants brought to the United States as Children? Yes

Would you support refugees moving to your state/community? Yes

