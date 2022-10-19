Elderly man killed in West Alton crash
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died in a West Alton crash Tuesday afternoon.
Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on US 67 Lindbergh at Richard Road just before 1:30 p.m. and involved three cars. The crash happened once one of them failed to stop at a red light and went through the intersection, crashing into another car, which was pushed into a third car.
One of the drivers, identified as George Redenius, 82, died from his injuries.
