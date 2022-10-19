Dred Scott historical replicas presented to descendent at City Hall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -Historical replicas of Dred and Harriot Scott documents were presented to their direct decedent, Lynne Jackson, this afternoon in St. Louis City Hall.

The replicas were presented by Michael Butler, St. Louis City’s first African-American Recorder of Deeds.

Dred and Harriot Scott were the enslaved people who unsuccessfully sued for their freedom in the 1857 Dred Scott v. Standford case.

Included in the documents presented to Jackson were the public record of the transfer of ownership of the Scotts from Eliza Chaffee and Henrietta Emerson to Taylor Blow, who granted them freedom a few weeks later.

According to the National Park Service’s website, the Dred Scott case started in 1846 when Dred Scott went to the Old Courthouse in St. Louis to seek freedom. Through the decision on this landmark case, the Missouri Compromise was deemed void.

This decision ultimately played a part in the beginning of the Civil War.

The Dred Scott Heritage Foundation, which was founded by Jackson, will be hosting its 2022 Dred Scott Reconciliation Conference on Saturday Oct. 29.

More information on the upcoming event is available at dredscottlive.org.

Dred Scott Death Certificate (City of St. Louis Recorder of Deeds)

Harriot Scott Death Certificate (City of St. Louis Recorder of Deeds)

