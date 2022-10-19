Going from chilly today to warm tomorrow

Weather Discussion: Cool air and breezy winds are impacting us today.

This afternoon will see high temperatures in the lower 50s with winds around 15mph. A few passing high clouds will be present but in general, enjoy the mainly sunny sky. Under mostly clear skies tonight, expect temperatures to be in the upper 30s. Thankfully, not expecting a hard freeze like we have seen across the area these last couple of mornings.

With that being said, coats will still be a necessity tomorrow morning with temperatures in the 30s.

Looking ahead at the weekend, we’ll be in a brief stretch where temperatures will sit near the 80° mark. The next cold front arrives sometime Monday with rain chances both Monday and Tuesday. The timing of the rain and the cold front is not certain.

