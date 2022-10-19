Campaign 2022: One-on-one with St. Louis County Executive Candidate Mark Mantovani

St. Louis County Executive Candidate Mark Mantovani sat down with News 4
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Executive Candidate Mark Mantovani sat down with News 4 for a one-on-one interview ahead of the November election.

Mantovani ran unsuccessfully in 2018 and 2020 as a Democrat. This year, he is running as a Republican.

Mantovani will face off against current County Executive Dr. Sam Page on Nov. 8.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Campaign 2022: One-on-one with St. Louis County Executive Candidate Mark Mantovani
Campaign 2022: One-on-one with St. Louis County Executive Candidate Mark Mantovani
President Joe Biden rallies voters
President promises to prioritize codifying Roe v Wade if more democrats are elected
Trish Gunby
Get To Know Trish Gunby!
Organized opposition to Medicaid expansion in South Dakota has been minimal up to this point....
"Americans for Prosperity" mounts last ditched opposition to Medicaid expansion in South Dakota