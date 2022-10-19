$400 million lithium battery plant is coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - ICL, a leading global specialty minerals company, plans to build a $400 million lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode active material manufacturing plant in St. Louis- and it will be the first large-scale plant of its kind in the United States.

The minerals company was awarded $197 million through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding from the Department of Energy, and the money will go toward the new LFP manufacturing plant.

The demand of lithium batteries continues to grow in the United States, and the country does not have large-scale manufacturers of LFP materials. This plant will produce the materials needed for the global lithium battery industry, used for lithium batteries and electric vehicles.

The LFP plant represents a significant expansion of ICL’s energy storage portfolio and demonstrates the company’s commitment to developing high-quality specialty products for agricultural, food and industrial applications. This new LFP manufacturing plant will be in Carondelet and is expected to be operational by 2024.

