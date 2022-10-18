Teen accused of bringing gun to high school football game in Metro East

Tommyandre J. McCarter, of Pontoon Beach, is accused of bringing a gun to the Granite City High...
Tommyandre J. McCarter, of Pontoon Beach, is accused of bringing a gun to the Granite City High School football game on Oct. 14.(Granite City Police Department)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) – An 18-year-old is accused of bringing a gun to a football game at a Metro East high school.

Tommyandre J. McCarter, of Pontoon Beach, is accused of bringing a gun to the Granite City High School football game on Oct. 14. He was arrested and later released on his own recognizance.

McCarter has been charged with the unlawful use of weapons and aggravated unlawful use of weapons. His bond was set at $50,000.

