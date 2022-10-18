St. Louis man charged in deadly carjacking

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was charged in a fatal carjacking that happened earlier this month in St. Louis.

Charging documents say Laveal D. Jones II, 24, was with the victim at a Metro East night club in the early morning of Oct.1 before driving back into St. Louis. Shortly after dropping off a third person in the 3000 block of Walton Place, two shots were heard. After the shots were heard, a body was seen on video in the street.

The victim’s car, a 2015 Kia, was found on fire by the East St. Louis Fire Department later that morning. The victim has not been named.

Jones faces a federal carjacking charge.

