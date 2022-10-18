St. Charles County outlines how they ensure secure elections

By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) – The St. Charles County Director of Elections tells News 4 there are a lot of ways they make sure elections are secure.

Kurt Bahr said they do public tests to show the accuracy of the voting machines. They also count and retest after the election.

“There are a lot of checks and balances and so anybody who is concerned about that they can contact our office and we can explain all of the procedures we have in place by law, per the will of the voters,” he explained.

Bahr also said residents in the county should double check their poling location because of redistricting.

