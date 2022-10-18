Railway looking to hire, hosting job fair in Metro East

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Kansas City Southern Railway Company is holding a hiring event for Conductors on Wednesday in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The event is in being held with the help of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. They’re looking to hire 100 people.

The interviews are being held at 509 Camp Jackson Rd. at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. No experience is needed to apply for the position, but a valid drivers license is needed. There will be a $5,000 sign on bonus and paid training.

To schedule an interview call 314-626-9977 or email your resume to rcollins@urbanleague-STL.org.

PLEASE SPREAD THE WORD TO ANYONE IN NEED OF A JOB! The Kansas City Railroad is looking for 100 people. Call the @ulstl Urban League today at 314-626-9977 to register for a session this Wednesday! #ULSTL #SAVEOURSONS #SAVEOURSISTERS #URBANLEAGUE #JOBS pic.twitter.com/0ZnVfPyDuC — Michael P. McMillan (@MMULSTL) October 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.