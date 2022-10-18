Railway looking to hire, hosting job fair in Metro East

Kansas City Railway Hiring Poster
Kansas City Railway Hiring Poster(Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Kansas City Southern Railway Company is holding a hiring event for Conductors on Wednesday in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The event is in being held with the help of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. They’re looking to hire 100 people.

The interviews are being held at 509 Camp Jackson Rd. at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. No experience is needed to apply for the position, but a valid drivers license is needed. There will be a $5,000 sign on bonus and paid training.

To schedule an interview call 314-626-9977 or email your resume to rcollins@urbanleague-STL.org.

