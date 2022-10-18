Missouri State Highway Patrol hosting career fair, open house
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The worker shortage across the country has hit virtually every industry, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol is no exception.
The highway patrol will host a career fair and open house to highlight the wide variety of jobs available. There are over 60 civilian career paths available to interested applicants in addition to becoming a trooper.
The event will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Oct. 29. Click here for more information.
