Missouri State Highway Patrol hosting career fair, open house

By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The worker shortage across the country has hit virtually every industry, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol is no exception.

The highway patrol will host a career fair and open house to highlight the wide variety of jobs available. There are over 60 civilian career paths available to interested applicants in addition to becoming a trooper.

The event will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Oct. 29. Click here for more information.

