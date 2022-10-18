Individual assistance green lit for St. Clair County three months after historic July flooding destroys hundreds of homes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved a disaster declaration on Monday, that opens individual assistance for areas in St. Clair County affected by flooding in late July.

Some residents told News 4, the help comes too late and is not enough to rebuild their lives.

Governor JB Pritzker declared an Illinois disaster proclamation on August 3rd for the affected areas in St. Clair County.

Houses sit vacant and boarded up in the Edgemount Neighborhood in East St. Louis after historic flooding last July.

Residents like Marcus Harris-Pride are furious.

“On the news they said we the hardest hit area. So if we are the hardest hit area and St. Louis is right there, why didn’t yall assist us,” Harris-Pride asked.

https://twitter.com/DavidAmelottiTV/status/1582132136605208576?s=20&t=ixSLDaD2mNhqYdwbyCqe-A

On July 25th, flooding overwhelmed streets, homes, and businesses. More than 700 houses were damaged or completely damaged by the flood water.

Three months later, residents said nothing has changed.

“We do not care [what the reasons are],” Maranita Sanders explained. “We as this community we do not care. Do something. Do something, we demand that. We are not asking.”

https://twitter.com/DavidAmelottiTV/status/1582137906264952832?s=20&t=ixSLDaD2mNhqYdwbyCqe-A

Answers arrived at East St. Louis City Hall on Monday. That’s where FEMA announced President Biden signed off on individual assistance for parts of St. Clair County. That’s two months after Gov. Pritzker took action at the state level.

News 4 took resident’s concerns to IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau and asked why it’s taken so long for money to arrive.

“We had to meet certain thresholds, but we certainly got our information in just as quick as Missouri did,” Tate-Nadeau said.

That answer didn’t sit well with resident LaTanya Johnson who said all flood victims should be treated the same.

“People in Missouri across the bridge, a walk across was receiving funds within a week or two it shouldn’t have been different. They all lost,” Johnson said.

https://twitter.com/DavidAmelottiTV/status/1582135817618669568?s=20&t=ixSLDaD2mNhqYdwbyCqe-A

IEMA said the goal is to have the Small Business Administration in town by the end of the week. The agency will provide low-interest loans to both businesses and residents.

Several residents like Tra’mill Slaughter said they only knew about Monday night’s public meeting after bumping into News 4 earlier in the day.

“I normally just go by the house and check on the mail and saw you outside and told me there was a meeting I didn’t know anything about it,” Slaughter explained. “Nobody sending out mail responses, phone calls, or anything like that.”

“People have lost everything, and you say $3,000 to $7,000 dollars,” Johnson shared. “Three cars, all the walls, everything underwear beds clothing school memorabilia. All kinds of stuff $3,000-to-$7,000. You can’t put a price tag on that but don’t belittle the people because that’s what you did you insulted them

St. Clair County residents have 60 days to apply for individual assistance. Application opens on Tuesday

There are three ways to apply:

https://www.disasterassistance.gov/ Fill out an application on DisasterAssistance.gov

Call 1-800-621-3362

Download the FEMA app for your smartphone device.

Documentation will be required when you apply including proof of ownership and receipts for repairs.

https://twitter.com/DavidAmelottiTV/status/1582140446956220416?s=20&t=ixSLDaD2mNhqYdwbyCqe-A

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.