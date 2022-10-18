Get To Know Trish Gunby!

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Residence: Manchester

Background in 500 words or less:

At my core, I’m a concerned parent, like many in MO-02. I’ve lived here for 30+ years, raised my children in Parkway schools, grew my circle through church ministries, and advocated for a wide variety of causes—from LGBTQ+ inclusion to voting rights.

Then back in 2019, my neighbors asked me to run for state office (Missouri House District 99) and it’s completely changed my life. After flipping my current seat, I’ve hosted eight town halls, helped constituents find health care, small businesses navigate COVID-19, and so much more.

Now, I’ve turned my attention to Congress where I believe I can best defend our democracy and fight to restore Missourians’ reproductive freedom.

Top Issues (500 words or less):

An elected leader’s job is to show up early and often for their constituents. But for nearly ten years, and throughout the pandemic, Rep. Ann Wagner has been impossible to track down.

First and foremost, the Second needs a congressperson who is readily accessible and available to them, which has been my calling card as a state representative. For example, I’ve hosted eight public town halls in my three years in the state house.

Furthermore, our district requires leadership that will advocate for workers, fight to restore Missourians’ reproductive freedom, safeguard senior benefits like Medicare and Social Security from partisan attacks, and protect our children from unchecked gun violence in schools.

Do you support an individual’s right to access abortion? Yes

Do you support federal legislation protecting the right to same sex marriage? Yes

Do you agree with the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade? No

Do you support President Biden’s student debt relief? Yes

Was the 2020 Presidential Election Fair? Yes

Do you support voter ID laws? No

Do you support the legalization of marijuana? Yes

Does law enforcement need more funding than it receives currently? No

Do you support a path for young immigrants brought to the United States as Children? Yes

Would you support refugees moving to your state/community? Yes

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.