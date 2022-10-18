Freezing Again Tonight, Big Warm-Up Ahead

Weather Discussion: Another freeze tonight, but a big warm up is ahead as temperatures soar to near 80 this weekend.

Tonight & Wednesday: A low of 30 in St. Louis with outlying areas even colder. This will be another freezing night. And it remains a chilly day Wednesday with sunshine, a cool breeze and highs in the low 50s (more like Late November Normal temps).

Thursday-Weekend we get a big warm up. It will be above freezing Thursday morning in St. Louis but some outlying areas may again dip near or a little below freezing. But in St. Louis the Thursday morning low will be 35. After that we get into the upper 60s Thursday afternoon and upper 70s Friday-weekend.

Rain Chances have been sparse lately, but we see a couple good opportunities. Sunday only looks like a slim chance for a light and isolated shower. Better chances arrive Monday and Tuesday. We’ll pin down the timing better as we near early next week. But models have been indicating a decent chance for 0.5″+.

