Episode 205: Blueprint Coffee

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Blueprint Coffee started when a group of coffee lovers wanted to bring something new to the St. Louis coffee scene. They wanted to bring something different, something with more transparency. That means from bean to cup.

For nine years, the local roaster has brought incredible coffee to the St. Louis region and they’re ready to expand it. They will open a brand new 11,000 sq ft roastery in the Botanical Heights neighborhood in South St. Louis.

They’ve been roasting out of their Delmar café and have long since outgrown the space. We sat down with co-owners Mark Marquard and Nora Brady to talk about the expansion, the beginnings of Blueprint Coffee and what hooked each of them on a great cup of coffee.

Blueprint Coffee operates three locations, and they launched a retail expansion, offering their coffee at 23 Walmart stores throughout the area.

