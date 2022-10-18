Crimestoppers tip leads to discovery of remains in North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A tip to CrimeStoppers led to remains being found Monday in North City, police confirmed to News 4.

Remains have been found near 19th and Branch. Police say they received a call from residents who believed a person was buried Sunday.

Police investigated and brought cadaver dogs, but they did not find anything. According to officials, neighbors continued to dig on their own, and later located bones.

The fire department brought out a cadaver dog, and they found some sort of remains. News 4 is on the scene and will update this breaking news story as information becomes available.

