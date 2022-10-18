Crimestoppers tip leads to discovery of remains in North St. Louis

A tip to CrimeStoppers led to remains being found Monday in North City
A tip to CrimeStoppers led to remains being found Monday in North City(KMOV)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A tip to CrimeStoppers led to remains being found Monday in North City, police confirmed to News 4.

Remains have been found near 19th and Branch. Police say they received a call from residents who believed a person was buried Sunday.

Police investigated and brought cadaver dogs, but they did not find anything. According to officials, neighbors continued to dig on their own, and later located bones.

The fire department brought out a cadaver dog, and they found some sort of remains. News 4 is on the scene and will update this breaking news story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Parents are expressing concern after a round of independent testing detected radioactive waste...
Calls for cleanup grow after nuclear waste found at north county grade school
Parents are expressing concern after a round of independent testing detected radioactive waste...
Calls for cleanup grow after nuclear waste found at north county grade school
Colder temps are hitting the Metro and continuing through the next few days.
What to expect as many across the Metro turn on their heat for the first time this season
Colder temps are hitting the Metro and continuing through the next few days.
What to expect as many across the Metro turn on their heat for the first time this season