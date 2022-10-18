Bridgeton woman pleads guilty to keeping child in a bathtub full of hot water, causing severe burns

Mindy Kammer pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in October, 2022.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman has pleaded guilty to causing severe burns to a child after keeping him in very hot water.

According to the St. Louis County Circuit Court, Mindy Kammer of Bridgeton placed a child who was younger than two years old in a bathtub with very hot water, causing severe burns to his feet and legs. Kammer admitted to keeping him in the hot water despite the child crying and trying to climb out of the bathtub. Kammer told the court she kept him there because she thought he was merely throwing a tantrum.

This incident happened in April 2018 in Webster Groves. Kammer pleaded guilty to second-degree assault on October 17, 2022.

Sentencing was set for December 16.

