Breezy & Cool Today

First Alert Forecast
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Weather Discussion: Today will be a lot like yesterday - sunny, breezy and cool. Temperatures will be cold again tonight, possibly even a degree or 2 colder than last night. But a nice warming trend commences on Wednesday and carries us into the weekend when temperatures will approach 80. A chance for some much needed rain by Monday next week, possibly lingering into Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast
Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days
Wednesday Morning Lows
Wednesday Morning Lows(KMOV)

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Oct 18 7 day
Breezy & Cool Today
Oct 18 early morning weather
A Chilly Breeze Today
7 Day forecast
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday Morning: First Freeze
First Alert Weather Day Graphic
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday