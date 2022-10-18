Breezy & Cool Today

Weather Discussion: Today will be a lot like yesterday - sunny, breezy and cool. Temperatures will be cold again tonight, possibly even a degree or 2 colder than last night. But a nice warming trend commences on Wednesday and carries us into the weekend when temperatures will approach 80. A chance for some much needed rain by Monday next week, possibly lingering into Tuesday.

Wednesday Morning Lows (KMOV)

