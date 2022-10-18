Amber Alert issued in Colorado for missing baby girl

10-month-old A’myah Gordon may be with Alexis Mears, 18, and could be travelling in a white SUV.
10-month-old A’myah Gordon may be with Alexis Mears, 18, and could be travelling in a white SUV.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By KKTV and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued in Colorado on Tuesday for a 10-month-old girl.

KKTV reports that the message issued states A’myah Gordon may be with Alexis Mears, 18, and could be travelling in a white SUV. They were last seen in the 14900 block of E. Alameda Parkway in Aurora at about 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

A’myah was last seen wearing multi-colored butterfly sweatshirt with gray sweatpants and pink Nike shoes with an orange Swoosh. Mears was last seen wearing a black head scarf, gray sweatshirt, red sweatpants and black shoes.

10-month-old A’myah Gordon may be with Alexis Mears, 18, and could be travelling in a white SUV.
10-month-old A’myah Gordon may be with Alexis Mears, 18, and could be travelling in a white SUV.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

The alert was issued just after 4 p.m. local time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A police emergency caused major traffic on Interstate 255 in south St. Louis County Tuesday...
Traffic backs up on I-255 in South County
FILE - In this July 12, 2020 photo, a standing memorial to the people who died aboard the...
Grand jury: New indictment in California dive boat tragedy
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
Police: Fan arrested for shooting at neighbor’s house after argument over football game
Jana Elementary in the Hazelwood District
Doubts raised about radioactive waste findings at North County grade school
Police officers stand in formation as they face off with protesters at the entrance of the Los...
Los Angeles Council picks president amid furor over racist comments