4 men charged in connection with mail thefts in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Four men have been charged in connection to mail thefts in the St. Louis area.

The accused are Tahj K. Boyd, 19, James R. Townsend, 18, Dwaundre K. Valley, 19, and Dennis Cooperwood Jr., 19.

Boyd and Townsend were indicted on Sept. 21 on a felony charge of mail theft. They are accused of stealing mail from U.S. Postal Service collection boxes outside the Post Office at 1100 Town and Country Commons Drive in Town and Country on Sept. 1.

Valley was indicted on Sept. 21 on three felony charges of bribery of a public official. According to the indictment, Valley offered three different postal carriers money for the keys that allow access to certain mail collection boxes. On March 4, he allegedly approached someone in St. Ann and then made similar offers on April 15 in Florissant and April 20 in Maryland Heights.

Cooperwood was indicted on a felony charge of possessing stolen mail matter on Oct. 12. He is accused of having around 179 business and personal checks on April 12 that were taken from a collection box.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.