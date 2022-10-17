What to expect as many across the Metro turn on their heat for the first time this season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Colder temps are hitting the Metro and continuing through the next few days, which means many people may be turning on their heat for the first time this season.

The first time you turn on your heat this season, you may have a burning smell coming from the furnace. Bart Inman with Bart Inman Air Conditioning and Heat said that’s completely normal, even for a new furnace. He told News 4 the concern is if you smell rubber, which can be a sign of an electrical problem and you need a professional to check it out.

“A bad smell,” Inman said. “It’s like you haven’t smelled it before. Turn it off and give us a call. Don’t try to use it because it could be an electrical problem, which you need a professional to look at it. You don’t want to have any issues with a fire.”

That’s why Inman said it’s better to do it earlier rather than later, in case there is a problem. Calls are starting to come in but it’s still been early so Inman said scheduling an appointment hasn’t been a problem. But the longer you wait, if something is broken you may see delays as it gets colder out.

“We have to run the no heats first, as opposed to doing the start-ups and checks,” Inman said. “People call us and say well one room isn’t heating real good, if it’s really cold outside we’ll get to you but that’s not a priority. Our priority is for people that lose their heat and they have no heat in their home.”

University City Resident Charlie Eichman said he’s had his heat on the last week to get ahead of the game if there were any issues.

“A couple weeks ago my landlord asked me to turn on my heat just so that everybody, all of his tenants, didn’t call at once saying my heat’s broken so I flicked my heat on,” Eichman said. “It works and it’s probably stayed on that setting since last week.”

Inman told News 4 his company is seeing delays with ordering some parts to fix a furnace. That’s another reason to check early, making sure if there is an issue it can be handled quickly.

Inman said you can change your own filter but when it comes to repairs, he advises calling an expert to avoid any potential fire hazards.

St. Louisan Emily Diveley said she noticed on Friday hers was broken and was able to get a repair appointment set up for Wednesday.

“We have kids so that was our main reason for going and turning it on and seeing if everything was good to go so I’m glad we checked it out,” Diveley said.

Before calling an expert, Inman says there are some things you can do yourself at home.

“Make visual checks on the furnaces for where the flue comes out,” Inman says. “Make sure that’s hooked up. Make sure it’s not rusted out because that’s where the carbon monoxide goes out of your house. That’s an easy thing all homeowners can do and just look at. It just comes off the top of your furnace.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.