St. Louis City SC unveils new STLMADE food partners

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City SC and award-winning chef Gerard Craft have announced their initial food partners for the upcoming season. Balkan Beat Box, BEAST Craft BBQ, Steve’s Hotdogs, and Niche Food Group’s Brasserie and Pastaria Deli & Wine are just the first to be announced by the team.

These restaurants are apart of the CITY Flavor program, which will include more than 25 St. Louis restaurants represented inside the stadium. This new program is designed St. Louis’ authentic tastes and to support local restaurants. The goal of the CITY Flavor program is to highlight different foods from the diverse neighborhoods in St. Louis.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet these initial food partners on their YouTube channel hosted by Chef Kraft. St. Louis City SC will also hold pop-up events at these restaurants after each episode launches.

In addition to Centene Stadium being 100% local, the stadium will have 52 different areas to purchase food and beverages. This will be the most among all stadiums in Major League Soccer. This is to showcase the next generation of in-stadium convenience, with “connected stadium” technology and modern design features. Features include mobile-order ahead, digital menu boards, walkout markets, and mobile wallet/pay technologies to decrease transaction times and increase overall fan convenience.

Additional partners for the CITY flavor program will be announced at a later date.

