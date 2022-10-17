Reside in St. Louis: One-of-a-kind country estate in Troy, Missouri

Caption
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Mo. (KMOV) - A one-of-a-kind country estate is on the market in Troy, Missouri.

133 Bristol Ridge Drive was built in 2022 and is on sale for $1,199,000. The 4,561-square-foot home sits on 2.58 acres. It has five bedrooms, three full baths, and two partial baths.

Real Estate Professional Ann Gold with Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty is the listening agent. Click here to learn more about the property.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Special Guest Big Foot Monster Truck
State Tech Invites you to Show-Me State Tech (Open House) w/ Special Guest Big Foot Monster Truck
A Missouri teacher is gaining national attention - and making St. Louis Proud
A Missouri teacher is gaining national attention - and making St. Louis Proud
48 Portland Place is on the market for $1,850,000.
Reside in St. Louis: The Central West End mansion with secret St. Louis history
This exquisite property has also been home to some of the most well-known St. Louis Families...
WATCH Reside in St. Louis: Unlock the hidden secrets of St. Louis's most famous families