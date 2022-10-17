Much Colder Today - First Alert Weather Day Tuesday

First Alert Forecast
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Day Tuesday with first widespread freeze of the season expected.

Today will be breezy and much cooler with a high around 48° under full sunshine. Winds will be out of the NW and gust up to 30 mph.

Tonight & Tuesday morning is a First Alert Weather Day, with a hard morning freeze expected. A freeze warning has been issued ahead of the cold temperatures from 9PM Monday to 9AM Tuesday. This will effectively end the growing season. Take action to protect your outdoor plants, and make sure hoses are disconnected from outdoor bibs before you go to bed Monday night. Additionally, kids heading to the bus stop Tuesday morning will need to dress in layers as temperatures drop to between 23° and 30° early in the day. Highs eventually climb to the upper 40s Tuesday afternoon.

We’ll have another freeze Wednesday morning, before temperatures swing back upward by the end of the work-week. We could see readings near 80 by Saturday!

7 Day Forecast
Tonight
Tonight(KMOV)
Tuesday
Tuesday(KMOV)

