Man killed in fight at North County home, police say

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died when a fight broke out at a home in Jennings Sunday evening.

Police tell News 4 they found an injured, unresponsive man inside a home in the 9400 block of Bagley Drive around 6:45 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the man’s death is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

