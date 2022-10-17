Man killed in accident in Ste. Genevieve County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 39-year-old man died in a car accident that occurred in Ste. Genevieve County Sunday evening.

Police say Christopher Boland, 39, of Perryville, was driving northbound on Route N south of Kramer Road when he failed to negotiate a curve to the right. His 2004 Ford F250 went off the side of the road and overturned; Boland was ejected. The accident happened just before 7:30 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.