Man killed in accident in Ste. Genevieve County

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 39-year-old man died in a car accident that occurred in Ste. Genevieve County Sunday evening.

Police say Christopher Boland, 39, of Perryville, was driving northbound on Route N south of Kramer Road when he failed to negotiate a curve to the right. His 2004 Ford F250 went off the side of the road and overturned; Boland was ejected. The accident happened just before 7:30 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

