First responders join neighbors for community tournament to dedicate new basketball court in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Police, firefighters and neighbors joined together for a community day on Sunday at the new basketball court outside the Melvin Theater Community Center.

“This court, I believe, is one of the only basketball courts in the area. In the neighborhood, when you have young people who have nowhere to go, they don’t have anywhere to relieve stress, they don’t have anywhere to be themselves, it adds to that perfect storm we’re seeing right now,” said Lilly Blake, co-founder of Restoration House St. Louis.

The nonprofit helps homeless and at-risk youth and is housed inside the Melvin Theater Community Center on Chippewa.

Pastor David Godbout says he’s thankful to be able to be a source of community in the Dutchtown neighborhood. The community day featured a clothing swap, goods and a basketball game. They also revealed a new sign for the basketball court, dedicating it to Tom and Judy Sims, who helped save the Melvin Theater.

