First Alert Weather Day Tonight: First Freeze

First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Day Tuesday with first widespread freeze of the season expected. It will also be below freezing Wednesday and outlying areas may dip below frezing Thursday. Then a big warm up as temperatures near 80 by The Weekend.

This Evening: Chilly & Dry, winds will be a bit breezy making for a wind chill in the mid 30s.

Tonight-Tuesday morning is a First Alert Weather Day, with a hard freeze. A freeze warning has been issued ahead of the cold temperatures from 9PM Monday to 9AM Tuesday. This will effectively end the growing season. You’ll want to bring in potted plants and make sure hoses are disconnected from outdoor bibs before you going to bed Monday night. Additionally, kids heading to the bus stop Tuesday morning will need to dress warmly with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills near 20. Highs eventually climb to near 50° Tuesday afternoon.

We’ll have another freeze Wednesday morning, before temperatures swing back upward by the end of the work-week. We could see readings near 80 by Saturday!

