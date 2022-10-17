Dogtown Pizza to be sold at Blues games, other Enterprise Center evens
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dogtown Pizza will soon be offered at all Blues home games and other Enterprise Center events, it was announced Monday.
The partnership launched Saturday when the Blues opened the 2022-2023 season against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Several pizza varieties will be offered.
Three stands will offer Dogtown Pizza throughout Enterprise Center.
