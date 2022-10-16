Victim, responding firefighter injured in accident in Midtown St. Louis

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A victim and a responding firefighter were injured after an accident that happened in Midtown St. Louis Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened around 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of Olive and Lindell. Firefighters tell News 4 one adult victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A responding firefighter suffered non-life threatening injuries.

