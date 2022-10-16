Officials warn of higher heating bills this winter

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis region officials are warning residents of higher heating bills this winter.

Heat Up St. Louis went door to door Saturday informing people of its services to help pay gas and electric bills.

Community organizers set up a cleanup day at Hyde Park in North City. Heat Up St. Louis partnered with the organizers to educate people in the neighbor of its services.

“Being without heat is a health and safety crisis,” said Gentry Trotter with Heat Up St. Louis. “You want to go out in the community and look at the community and see the community and see the housing and how they live and so forth so you’re able to help.”

Coming off a hot summer, Trotter said the Russia-Ukraine War, coupled with inflation, will likely result in gas and electric companies charging more in the coming months.

“Usually in the wintertime there’s the flu,” Gentry added. “Now there’s the pandemic. Now it’s inflation and people can’t cope. The impact is outrageous. We’re up 50% versus last year this year.”

