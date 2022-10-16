Man killed near Gravois Park, Benton Park West neighborhoods

Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By Matt Woods
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in St. Louis just after 8 p.m. Saturday.

Police said officers found a man around 30 years old with many gunshot wounds at Cherokee and Oregon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cross streets sit right at the border of the Gravois Park and Benton Park West neighborhoods.

The homicide division is investigating.

