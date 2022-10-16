Man killed near Gravois Park, Benton Park West neighborhoods

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in St. Louis just after 8 p.m. Saturday.

Police said officers found a man around 30 years old with many gunshot wounds at Cherokee and Oregon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cross streets sit right at the border of the Gravois Park and Benton Park West neighborhoods.

The homicide division is investigating.

