Man killed in accident involving semi in Franklin County

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed when his car hit a semi head-on in Franklin County Saturday night.

Police say the accident happened on US Highway 50 near Route AT just after 8:00 p.m. William McMillian, 60, was driving westbound Highway 50 when police say he crossed the center line and hit a semi that was going eastbound.

McMillian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tranquil Time with Taylor: Rag Doll Pose
Tranquil Time with Taylor: Rag Doll Pose
FEMA offering aid for renters displaced by July flooding
FEMA offering aid for renters displaced by July flooding
Heating bills this winter are set to rise
Officials warn of higher heating bills this winter
Heating bills this winter are set to rise
Officials warn of higher heating bills this winter