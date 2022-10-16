Comfortable ahead of the freeze - A First Alert Weather Day Tuesday

First Alert Forecast: Temperatures will be very similar to yesterday with highs in the 60s. We have a First Alert Weather Day Tuesday because of the first freeze.

A few clouds will pass through today due to a southerly place stationary boundary. That boundary is bringing rain to Arkansas and Oklahoma, while we remain dry today in Missouri and Illinois. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the upper 60s ahead of the next cold front.

Tonight will have the cold front diving south and low temperatures will sit in the upper 30s. Monday will be very windy with gusts around 25 mph as the chill builds. The high-temperature Monday will reach 50°.

Tuesday morning is a First Alert Weather Day, with a morning freeze expected. Already a freeze watch has been issued ahead of the cold temperatures. This will effectively end the growing season, but if you have fall mums, I would recommend covering them up. Additionally, kids heading to the bus stop Tuesday morning will need several layers as temperatures will sit between 22° and 30°. Highs eventually climb to the upper 40s.

We’ll have another freeze Wednesday morning. Likely the freeze watch will be extended to include this day as well. Temperatures warm by the end of the work-week.

