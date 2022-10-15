Nice Fall Weather, Then A First Alert Weather Day Tuesday due to a Freeze

First Alert Forecast: A nice Fall weekend with 60s for highs, but our first widespread freeze is Tuesday.

Sunday: Another chilly start in the 40s then upper 60s and more wind for Sunday. But overall a nice Fall day.

Monday brings a chilly change as an intense cold front dives south with cold air behind it. Monday’s lows will dip to the upper 30s in the city and then temperatures will sit near 50 for the afternoon.

Tuesday & Wednesday Freeze: Our first widespread freeze including the St. Louis metro will be Tuesday. You’ll want to unhook the outdoor hoses from the bibs, shut off outdoor water and bring in potted plants as this freeze marks the end of the growing season. Wednesday will also be below freezing. Daytime highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

