Nice Fall Weather, Then A First Alert Weather Day Tuesday due to a Freeze

First Alert Forecast
By Steve Templeton
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First Alert Forecast: A nice Fall weekend with 60s for highs, but our first widespread freeze is Tuesday.

Sunday: Another chilly start in the 40s then upper 60s and more wind for Sunday. But overall a nice Fall day.

Monday brings a chilly change as an intense cold front dives south with cold air behind it. Monday’s lows will dip to the upper 30s in the city and then temperatures will sit near 50 for the afternoon.

Tuesday & Wednesday Freeze: Our first widespread freeze including the St. Louis metro will be Tuesday. You’ll want to unhook the outdoor hoses from the bibs, shut off outdoor water and bring in potted plants as this freeze marks the end of the growing season. Wednesday will also be below freezing. Daytime highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Download the KMOV Weather App
7 Day Forecast
Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

October 15 seven-day
Chilly Now - Ahead is a First Alert Weather Day due to a Freeze
First Alert Weather Day Next Week: First Freeze
7-Day Forecast 10/14/2022
First Alert Weather Day Next Week: First Freeze
October 14 late morning seven-day forecast
Windy And Mild