Metro East businesses continue to feel impact of inflation; causing prices to increase for customers

MARYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - Small businesses are continuing to struggle as prices jump from inflation.

Lindsey Wulfing owns Little Taste of Heaven Bakery in Maryville, Illinois. Over the last year, Wulfing says her costs have gone up $30,000 because of inflation.

“If prices continue to increase, will we be here in a year,” Wulfing says. “I hope and pray that we are.”

The price increase for products is causing Wulfing to gradually increase prices of her baked goods.

“I ate, figuratively and literally speaking, a lot of those extra costs because I love our product,” Wulfing says. “We’re doing great as a business and great community support. It’s painful when we have to do an increase.”

On the same block in Maryville, Plan Shop Live Kitchen owner Susan Smith says inflation has been harder on her business than the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“I got to live my dream,” Smith says. “I’m doing what I love and something that I truly am passionate about and at the end of the day you think about what if we don’t make it. What am I gonna do?”

Plan Shop Live is a restaurant focused on healthy menu items.

Smith is seeing price increases in everything from food to to-go containers to napkins.

Despite raising prices, Smith is trying to just get by.

“We’re still making the same amount of money so we get people in here who don’t want to pay $16 for a salad and say you’ve got to be making a lot of money off of that and you’re not,” Smith says. “You’re making little change off of that.”

Smith says her biggest concern is that prices will continue to rise and she’ll be forced to close up shop.

“We won’t last much longer doing it this way,” Smith says.

Both businesses say they’re trying to avoid having to continue to raise prices for customers moving forward.

