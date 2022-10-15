Chilly Now - Ahead is a First Alert Weather Day due to a Freeze

First Alert Forecast
By Leah Hill
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First Alert Forecast: If you think the temperatures this morning are chilly, just wait until the freeze that is expected later this week!

Today’s temperatures will warm nicely to highs in the mid and upper 60s. This is excellent fall weather, ideal for outdoor walks and sports, with only a light jacket necessary. Tonight’s lows will sit in the 40s ahead of another mild fall day on Sunday.

Monday brings a chilly change as an intense cold front dives south with cold air behind it. Monday’s temperatures will sit in the lower 50s.

Tuesday morning is a First Alert Weather Day due to an expected widespread freeze. Lows will be in the mid-20s and lower 30s. While Wednesday AM is not a First Alert Weather Day, we won’t escape the cold with morning temperature readings well below freezing.

Download the KMOV Weather App
7 Day Forecast
Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

October 15 seven-day
Chilly Now - Ahead is a First Alert Weather Day due to a Freeze
First Alert Weather Day Next Week: First Freeze
7-Day Forecast 10/14/2022
First Alert Weather Day Next Week: First Freeze
October 14 late morning seven-day forecast
Windy And Mild