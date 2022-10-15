Chilly Now - Ahead is a First Alert Weather Day due to a Freeze

First Alert Forecast: If you think the temperatures this morning are chilly, just wait until the freeze that is expected later this week!

Today’s temperatures will warm nicely to highs in the mid and upper 60s. This is excellent fall weather, ideal for outdoor walks and sports, with only a light jacket necessary. Tonight’s lows will sit in the 40s ahead of another mild fall day on Sunday.

Monday brings a chilly change as an intense cold front dives south with cold air behind it. Monday’s temperatures will sit in the lower 50s.

Tuesday morning is a First Alert Weather Day due to an expected widespread freeze. Lows will be in the mid-20s and lower 30s. While Wednesday AM is not a First Alert Weather Day, we won’t escape the cold with morning temperature readings well below freezing.

