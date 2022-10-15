FEMA offering aid for renters displaced by July flooding

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - FEMA says it is offering assistance to renters displaced by flooding in the St. Louis area in late July.

The aid is available for residents of St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County. Friday, the agency announced people who had to relocate due to the flooding, including those who had to leave their apartment due to the complex or building being condemned, may be eligible for federal assistance. Victims who live in units that did not sustain flood damage may also be eligible, federal officials say.

Applications open Monday and flood victims can apply by calling 816-283-7920, a number set up expressly for St. Louis-area renters who were displaced. The line will be open Monday-Friday, from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. Anyone calling after hours is urged to leave a message. FEMA says such calls will be returned within 48 hours.

Victims can also apply for assistance by:

Calling 800-621-3362

Applying Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

Using the FEMA app

Visiting three disaster centers in the St. Louis area, which are open Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Ranken Technical College, Mary Ann Lee Technology Center 1313 N. Newstead Ave St. Louis, MO 63113 (Near the corner of Newstead and Page) Urban League Empowerment Center 9420 W. Florissant Ave, Ferguson, MO 63136 University City Recreation Division, Centennial Commons 7210 Olive Blvd University City, MO 63130



The deadline to apply is November 7.

