3 teens shot in less than 12 hours in St. Louis City

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teens were shot in a span of less than 12 hours in St. Louis City Friday and Saturday.

The first shooting happened in the 5100 block of Northland just after 1:00 p.m. Friday. Police tell News 4 that an 18-year-old boy and his 13-year-old cousin were “play fighting” when the 18-year-old pointed a loaded gun at the 13-year-old boy and shot him in the leg. The 13-year-old was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Just after 11:30 p.m. Friday, police say a 16-year-old and 12-year-old crashed their car in the 3000 block of Franklin when a man in a silver sedan pulled in front of the teens, got out and pointed a gun at the victims. The two teens then started running towards an apartment building when shots rang out. Police say the 16-year-old was shot in the leg and the 12-year-old injured his face when he fell while running. The 16-year-old was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

A little more than an hour later, police say a 16-year-old was attending a birthday party in the 3300 block of Louisiana when he stepped outside and heard a gunshot. Police say he was shot in the leg and was taken to a hospital by relatives.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A woman was shot and killed in the Dutchtown neighborhood of South City overnight
Woman shot, killed in South City overnight
Graphic
Teen shot while ‘play fighting’ with his cousin, police say
Many puppies drowned at an animal shelter near St. Louis following massive flooding all over...
FEMA offering aid for renters displaced by July flooding
businesses inflation
Metro East businesses continue to feel impact of inflation; causing prices to increase for customers