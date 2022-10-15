3 teens shot in less than 12 hours in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teens were shot in a span of less than 12 hours in St. Louis City Friday and Saturday.

The first shooting happened in the 5100 block of Northland just after 1:00 p.m. Friday. Police tell News 4 that an 18-year-old boy and his 13-year-old cousin were “play fighting” when the 18-year-old pointed a loaded gun at the 13-year-old boy and shot him in the leg. The 13-year-old was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Just after 11:30 p.m. Friday, police say a 16-year-old and 12-year-old crashed their car in the 3000 block of Franklin when a man in a silver sedan pulled in front of the teens, got out and pointed a gun at the victims. The two teens then started running towards an apartment building when shots rang out. Police say the 16-year-old was shot in the leg and the 12-year-old injured his face when he fell while running. The 16-year-old was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

A little more than an hour later, police say a 16-year-old was attending a birthday party in the 3300 block of Louisiana when he stepped outside and heard a gunshot. Police say he was shot in the leg and was taken to a hospital by relatives.

