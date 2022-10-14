Windy And Mild

First Alert Forecast: A Red Flag Warning continues across the area . That means strong wind, low humidity and abundant fuel will elevate fire danger. Plus there’s a potential freeze for some in the forecast by early next week.

Friday: Gusts will be up to 33mph, mainly between 11a and 6p. Clouds will increase this afternoon before decreasing later this evening as a weak cold front moves through. That front moves through mainly dry but a brief sprinkle or light shower could occur this evening North of the STL Metro.

This weekend will be a nice opportunity to enjoy the Autumn colors around our area. We are still a ways from our peak but low to moderate colors are showing up. Expect mostly sunny skies and dry weather all weekend.

Frost/Freeze potential next Tuesday & Wednesday mornings. It may be close to freezing in the city, but suburbs and outlying areas could see their first freeze if this forecast holds. We’ll keep you posted, but expect some chilly days early next week!

